huskies
Grahams’ gift a game-changer for U of S
Ron and Jane Graham know a good opportunity when they see one.
colleges
Preparing dental students for medical emergencies
Recent survey results show that practicing dentists in Saskatchewan face on average one medical emergency with a patient every 2.5 years.
research
Revolutionizing fertility treatment
Ongoing research on ovarian follicle development at the College of Medicine is changing how we use hormonal birth control and helping patients dealing with infertility.
people
Saskatoon Public Library to honour Cree language scholar
The downtown branch of the Saskatoon Public Library (SPL) will soon be re-named to honour the late Freda Ahenakew, an Indigenous language advocate.
research
U of S students wade into delta water issues
Two University of Saskatchewan graduate students are taking very different research approaches to help improve people’s lives in Western Canadian river deltas.
general
Making a donation before year’s end
To be eligible for a 2016 tax receipt, the University of Saskatchewan must receive your donation on or before Dec. 31, 2016.
huskies
Towriss stepping down as Huskie Athletics football coach
After 33 years as head coach of the University of Saskatchewan Huskies football team, Brian Towriss is stepping down.