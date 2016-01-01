huskies Grahams’ gift a game-changer for U of S Ron and Jane Graham know a good opportunity when they see one.

colleges Preparing dental students for medical emergencies Recent survey results show that practicing dentists in Saskatchewan face on average one medical emergency with a patient every 2.5 years.

research Revolutionizing fertility treatment Ongoing research on ovarian follicle development at the College of Medicine is changing how we use hormonal birth control and helping patients dealing with infertility.

people Saskatoon Public Library to honour Cree language scholar The downtown branch of the Saskatoon Public Library (SPL) will soon be re-named to honour the late Freda Ahenakew, an Indigenous language advocate.

research U of S students wade into delta water issues Two University of Saskatchewan graduate students are taking very different research approaches to help improve people’s lives in Western Canadian river deltas.

general Making a donation before year’s end To be eligible for a 2016 tax receipt, the University of Saskatchewan must receive your donation on or before Dec. 31, 2016.