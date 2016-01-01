Grahams’ gift a game-changer for U of S
huskies

Ron and Jane Graham know a good opportunity when they see one.
colleges

Preparing dental students for medical emergencies

Recent survey results show that practicing dentists in Saskatchewan face on average one medical emergency with a patient every 2.5 years.
research

Revolutionizing fertility treatment

Ongoing research on ovarian follicle development at the College of Medicine is changing how we use hormonal birth control and helping patients dealing with infertility.
people

Saskatoon Public Library to honour Cree language scholar

The downtown branch of the Saskatoon Public Library (SPL) will soon be re-named to honour the late Freda Ahenakew, an Indigenous language advocate.
research

U of S students wade into delta water issues

Two University of Saskatchewan graduate students are taking very different research approaches to help improve people’s lives in Western Canadian river deltas.
general

Making a donation before year’s end

To be eligible for a 2016 tax receipt, the University of Saskatchewan must receive your donation on or before Dec. 31, 2016.
huskies

Towriss stepping down as Huskie Athletics football coach

After 33 years as head coach of the University of Saskatchewan Huskies football team, Brian Towriss is stepping down.